Transcript for More brutal weather for New Year's weekend

We will start with the brutal blast of cold air moving from the plains into the east coast teeing up what could be the coldest new year's eve in years. Low visibility causing a roughly 40-car pileup in Muskegon. It's cold outside, rob. It is. Did I just hear, let it snow, let it snow. Flakes are beginning to fall in central park. It's a balmy 20 degrees because compared to what we've Dean with no wind here it feels actually relatively warm but that's all going to change. More cold coming in and, yes, more snow as well. Overnight heavy snow and ice blasting the midwest into the northeast with windchills dropping well below zero. This is something I haven't seen in a long time. Officials urging people to be outside as little as possible. These temperatures can cause frostbite. Hypothermia already claiming lives in Illinois and Kentucky. Sometimes we see a lot of people who lose fingers and toes from hypothermia. The minnehaha falls frozen over in Minnesota in the subzero temperatures. The St. Mary's river along the border of Michigan also frozen. The U.S. Coast guard having to cut through the ice to free the stranded ships. It's coming at times faster than we can keep up with it. Winter weather alerts, snow and ice creating dangerous driving conditions in Iowa as many as 20 cars ending up on the side of the road. In Michigan 40 vehicles in this pileup. One person killed in a head-on collision in Indiana and on the idaho/wyoming border a community came together to rescue a dozen elk from the freezing water. Good work. Reporter: Erie, Pennsylvania, crushed with snow. Volunteer emergency response teams having to dig some residents out of the historic snow. The neighbor called in and she told us over there and asked us, please, please, come help me. Nobody will help me and we come over and took care of her. Mind boggling when you think someone has to dig them out of their home because it has snowed so much. Everybody east of the rockies has seen the cold and look at this reinforcing shot. Windchill wantings that encompass several states. Dangerously cold air coming in as we go through the next 24 to 48 hours and a lot of folks will be partying outside getting where they need to be for new year's eve celebrations and teens and lower 20s, below zero will be the call as you mentioned the coldest air in the big apple since 1962. Dan and Paula, back inside. It is cold outside, thank you.

