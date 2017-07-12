Buyer of most expensive Leonardo masterpiece revealed More Last month someone paid $450 million for an original work of Leonardo da Vinci's and The New York Times has named Saudi prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan al-Saud as the Christie's auction winning bidder. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Buyer of most expensive Leonardo masterpiece revealed This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Leonardo da Vinci painting fetches record $450M at auction

