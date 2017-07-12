Buyer of most expensive Leonardo masterpiece revealed

Last month someone paid $450 million for an original work of Leonardo da Vinci's and The New York Times has named Saudi prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan al-Saud as the Christie's auction winning bidder.
1:48 | 12/07/17

Comments
Transcript for Buyer of most expensive Leonardo masterpiece revealed

