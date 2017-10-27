Transcript for Buzz builds as iPhone X available for preorder

Knew to the day apple fans have been waiting for. You can preorder the iPhone X. The most advanced phone and it comes at a high price starting at under a thousand dollars and Rebecca Jarvis has everything we need to know. Hey, Rebecca, I've been waiting for this myself. A lot have. So it went smoothly overnight when the preorders started at 3:00 A.M. Our producer was able to go on the website at 3:15 and purchase one of these iPhone examines. If you go on the website now it will take at least five to six weeks before you can get that phone and, Michael, we've been talking about this. One of the issues here is the fact that it looks like demand is probably going to exceed supply on this one. Oh, really. What happen when the sales open -- Uh-oh because I didn't order mine. The response was immediate. Tons of people on the website just wanting this phone so a lot of people worried it was so expensive. Yes, there were those concerns initially but what it looks like now apple produced about 3 million of these phones but to put that in perspective versus the iPhone 6 at launch, that sold 13 million versions of that phone in the very first weekend so analysts are saying maybe we don't have enough of these phones to meet the demand, of course, this is a highly elevated phone. Apple calls it revolutionary because of the facial recognition and open it with your face and have the animojis and new home button and upgraded cameras everyone is talking about. They're banking on this. That would be a huge difference. Huge difference. Revolutionary. So different than any other phone they've created. I tell you what, I'll let you know, George, because I'm going to get mine and order. Calling apple. Thank you, Rebecca.

