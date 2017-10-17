Transcript for California becomes 1st state to require pet stores to sell animal rescues

We move on to California with has become the first state to pass a law requiring pet stores to get their puppies, kittens and rabbits from shelters and rescue centers. Becky Worley has the story and, Becky, what they're trying to do here clearly is ban these unsafe puppy mills. That's right. This is exactly a move to put puppy mills out of commission, George and while some say it's an assault on small businesses, many animal advocates are hailing this as a victory. This morning getting awe purebred puppy at pet stores will soon become impossible. A controversial new state law making illegal for pet stores to sell dogs, cats and rabbits from any source other than a shelter or rescue group. The problem is puppy mills and this law is specifically targeting shutting down and not supporting puppies being manufactured in unsafe, unsociable and horrific conditions. Reporter: The first statewide ban in the country, the law doesn't go into effect until 2019. And while consumers will still be able to buy purebreds directly from breeders, the American kennel club is standing up against the law saying it not only interferes with individual freedoms it also increases the likelihood that a person will obtain a pet that's not a good match for their lifestyle and the likelihood that that animal will end up in a shelter. But many pet advocates are happy with the ban. Over 200 cities and counties across the country already have ordinances like this on the books. And when Albuquerque, new Mexico, implemented a similar law, shelter adoptions rose by 23% and youthenization of pets fell by 35%. It is a great law. California is setting the standard and elevating the status of pets in society by targeting puppy mills. Reporter: The aspca says 1.5 million animals were put to sleep in shelters across the country and in California alone the cost of them tops $250 million. So while I will remain neutral on the topic as a seasoned journalist, my shelter dog Nicky says she thinks this is pretty good legislation. I wish I had Lucas here as well. The picture they put up looks like our cooper. Adorable. Thank you, Becky. Thank you.

