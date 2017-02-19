Transcript for Canadian border has immigrants heading its way

we're seeing a dramatic number of people trying to cross the border into Canada. We're watching scenes of immigrants fleeing the U.S., crossing illegally, all hoping to begin the process of emigrating there as refugees. Eva pilgrim sat a border crossing for us this morning in upstate New York. Reporter: Dan and Paula, this is one of the crossings people have been using ig legally. Just on the other side, the royal Canadian border patrol is waiting for anyone that might come this way. There have been so many people using this, they have carved out a path right here in the snow. It's pretty big. Reporter: This morning, immigrants in limbo, desperately fleeing to the north. Families with small children making the trek on foot in the snow, dragging everything they own. Canadian border police making arrests. But assisting those who make a refugee claim. We maid it. We're happy. Reporter: The number of asylum seekers illegally crossing among the Quebec border skyrocketing. In January, 452 incidents. An increase of 230% from 2016. All our resources are pretty much booked. There's almost no space left. Reporter: The influx really picking up in November. Election night, the Canadian immigration website crashing. Now, uncertainty across the country, fueling fear after recent immigration raids and continued debate over the president's executive order banning refugees from seven majority Muslim countries. We'll never be divided. Reporter: Large pro immigration rallies in Texas and in New Mexico. Here in upstate New York, a steady stream of people using these closed roads to illegally cross into Canada. Canada aloud nearly 40,000 Syrian refugees into their country in the past year. In a joint news conference, prime minister Justin Trudeau promising that Canada will remain open. We continue to follow our policies of openness without compromising security. Reporter: So far in weekend, immigration lawyers say there have been a steady stream of people crossing into Canada. They say it does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Dan and Paula? Eva, thank you. For more, let's bring in Jon Karl, who will be hosting "This week." Later this morning. Jon, good morning. Let's start with the president's meetings today with the potential national security advisers. Why has this job been so hard for Donald Trump to fill? The biggest problem is he had a guy he wanted for the job. He mentioned it as his press conference. Admiral Bob Harward. And he said he didn't want to take the job. He said it was personal reasons. Another person, David Petraeus pulled himself out because he was concerned about whether or not he would be able to appoint his own staff at the national security council. There's talk of loyalty oaths you have to take to be in this administration. There was somebody in a senior position at the department of housing and urban development who was walked out after getting the job because it had been found out he had written things, said things critical of Donald Trump during the campaign. We have seen discontent and chaos to say the least at the town halls across the country. Many voicing concerns about the trump administration's connections to Russia. What is next in the investigation? You have the house and senate intelligence communities looking into this. The investigation that seems serious is fwhun the senate intelligence committee. One challenge, those committees do much of their work behind closed doors because they deal with so much classified information. It's up clear how much of this investigation will be in the public where we'll all see it. Let's talk about the rally yesterday. Where we saw the president, as said before, really, clearly enjoying his time with his supporters. He was apparently trying to change the subject after all of the turmoil we have seen in the last couple of weeks in Washington. Do you think he succeeded? Well, I don't know about that, Dan. I think there's another reason for this. Certainly, he wanted to change the subject. Certainly he wanted to get on a more positive note here. But there's also a personal psychological thing going on with the president. He loves this stuff. He gets energized by it. White house can be an isolating, maybe even lonely place, especially when everybody outside in Washington seems to be out to get you. There he is, back in campaign mode. Among adoring fans. I think it was a part about for his own -- for himself, getting the mojo back to a degree. It looks like on that front he succeeded. Yes, I think so. Jon Karl, relove having you on. Jon has a big show coming up, including vice admiral Robert Harwood, the man who turned down the offer to be in the cabinet. And Robby Mook. All coming up on "This week" later this morning.

