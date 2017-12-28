Transcript for Carrie Fisher remembered on 1st anniversary of her death

And we're back now with the tributes coming in from all over the world for Carrie fisher on the anniversary of her death. The hashtag Carrie on forever trending on Twitter, and Diane Macedo has more. Good morning to you. It's hard to believe it has been a year since she passed away at the age of 60. The last movie, "The last jedi," calls her a goddess and icon, the deepest kind of inspiration. William shatner posted a photo of them together with the crying emoji, and the most touching comes from her daughter, Billie lourd beneath the northern lights, saying her mother had an otherworld otherworld otherworldly obsession with them, and she says she loves her. Also Luke Skywalker remembering her saying, #alwayswithus, sharing photos from the original motive and the "The last jedi," and Gary also posting, we miss you. They have traveled everywhere together. For those of you who didn't stick ad for the end credits, tiny spoiler here. The filmmakers also pay a touching tribute to her with the words, in loving memory of our princess, Carrie fisher. I miss Thad. I did too. Such a powerful role-playing Leia. Thanks so much, Diane. Coming up, the stunning spike in women smoking pot throughout their pregnancy.

