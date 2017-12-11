Transcript for Carrie Underwood breaks her wrist in a fall outside her Nashville home

??? I love that music. I do, too. Don't you love it? It never gets old. Never gets old. As we like to Sarks it all builds up to this. Time for "Pop news." What's poppin'? Sara very familiar with "Pop news." A "Pop news" potpourri. First, Simon Cowell. And now care re Underwood. She took a bad fall in front of her home. She broke her wrist. Carrie's hubtd, NHL star, Mike fisher returned home overnight to care for her. Her appearance at the country rising benefit tonight has been canceled. We hope she fools much, much better. Popping the question, gentlemen, we're going them to you out. If the big moment if your life needs to be recorded. Some breentrepreneurs have come up with a way to do this. The hock holder is so you can pop the question with your home. Ensure that it's captured from the proper angle. If you're confident on a ringing endorsement, be sure to buy -- Oh, I like that. You can spend less on the -- Whoa, whoa, whoa. Wait a minute. Does everything need to be recorded? No. Sni just want someone to put their phone down. The best things are not recorded, actually. They sure aren't, Adrienne. What? I can assure you she won't be back again. Just sealing the deal, people. Just sealing the deal. Easy. Okay. Let's change the subject to the holidays. You probably noticed. Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Who doesn't. ??? Christmas tree and the Christmas party hop ??? Are you rocking around the Christmas tree. Feliz navidad. Some radio stations have started to play Christmas music already. They're saying listening to holly music too early could trigger the stress by reminding you of your to do list. We have the solution. Put your ear buds in and listen to your iPhone. You have your own sound track. Listen to the new Taylor Swift album and forget -- ??? decking the halls with B rks ughs of holly ??? I can live with that. The universal food. If you're won'tering what today is it's national pizza with everything day except for anchovies. That is actually a holiday? They eat and they tune out. They're hungry. But, yeah, some people don't like anchovies. They're a bit polarizing. It is New York City. Home of the best pizza in the world. Which one did you get? Is that eggplant parmesan pizza? It's got a lot of stuff. It's got everything but anchovies. Broccoli. Who made the pizza? Big Nick's. We appreciate it. We're going the eat. So, I like cold pizza. This is -- in luck. They did that just for me. Thank you. Tomorrow is national cold pizza day. Adrienne, thank you very much.

