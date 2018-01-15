Transcript for Real-life heroes tell cast of '12 Strong' they successfully captured 'the spirit of the Special Forces'

We have the whole cast. Chris Hemsworth back. Along with Michael Pena, and Jerry bruckheimer. You're going to start with me? That's interesting. I thought you were going start with him. I wasn't paying attention. You got laughs in a pretty intense movie. Chris talked about this bond. Oh, so it's about Chris. Yeah. Isn't it always? Let me ask you about Chris. That's the question. How great was to it work with Chris? It was great. It was fantastic. Thanks for the setup. No, it was great. You know, like, I'm joking. But when you do a movie like this. And my parents were, you know, they're naturalized citizens. This is a movie about the American dream and people fighting for it. So it's like, it was more about the story than one individual. And trevante, I read you were really inspirn you met the soldiers and that moment when they brought you a piece of the twin towers. I think all of us were take within that moment. That was the day before we first started shooting. After we first tid the rehearsals. Mark brought the piece of the twin towers for us. Everybody sat there. Looked at each other. And we were like, let's go make this movie. Did they get it, mark? We think they got it. The spirit of the special forces team in the post 9/11 moment in American history. Hard to bring yourself back to those days. Jerry, you produced big war movies qurks T blackhawk down." The kind of terror so many of us felt in the days after 9/11. This was a payback. The first men that put their feet on the ground. CIA went in first. They went in there. Meeting up with a war lord. They had $50,000 bounties just for they bloody uniforms. They didn't know if they would be turned over to the Taliban. Or bond. They went in not as heroes. Just doing their job. Three weeks, they drove the Taliban out. Sflit must feel so great to hear them say you got the story right. A special responsibility with a story like this, isn't it? Absolutely. I think the subject matter. I think having met the real guys and wanting to do -- the story justice but also them be proud of our portrayal and collaboration. So, a huge honor. One that certainly carried a weight that more so than anything else I have been a part of. I hope a lot of people get to see it. 1 strong hits theaters Friday. Thank you. And everyone here is going to get to see it. You're all getting two tickets.

