Catching up with OneRepublic live on 'GMA'

More
The band opens up about their latest projects live from Central Park.
1:40 | 08/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Catching up with OneRepublic live on 'GMA'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49025803,"title":"Catching up with OneRepublic live on 'GMA' ","duration":"1:40","description":"The band opens up about their latest projects live from Central Park. ","url":"/GMA/video/catching-onerepublic-live-gma-49025803","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.