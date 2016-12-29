Transcript for Cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh Talk New Play Live on 'GMA'

More surprises, we are talking to a dynamic acting duo, two-time Oscar winning actress and renowned actor in "The present" becoming one of the hottest tickets in town, cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh, come on out. Hi. How are you? Hi. Hi, nice to see you. Thank you for having us. Hi. Look at you. Hi. Hello again. Hello again. I don't know who is sitting where. They told us seven times and I didn't listen. You sit next to me. Come on in. Yes, you do. You sit in the middle. There you go. I think I got it right. Thank god for fonzie. Ladies and gentlemen, this is fonzie, our stage manager with whom we could not live without. Fonzie. Yesterday was fonzie's 48th birthday by the way. Yes. You didn't have to give the age. I like to bother him when I can. It's nice to know a man's age. It is nice. There's nothing wrong -- I know you're aussie. Incredible. Incredible. Best -- it's the best it's been in America. Honestly. Yeah, yeah. Should I just drop the Mike and leave. That she accompanied it with jazz hands or just -- Everything with jazz hands. You guys are really -- I call Dan my work husband because we've worked for a long time but we finish one another's sentence. Sometimes you add a swear word at the end of what I say. I never finish with that but you have such a good rapport and worked together for the better part of two decade. We have really. It feels like. We finish one another's swear words all the time. This is a morning show so we're not going to do any of that. Dan, we have a game. We have a game. We're going to ask you a couple of questions and test your knowledge of your work spouse. You ready? Paddles right here. Holy guacamole. It's not that kind of paddle. Not that kind of paddle. So who has -- we clear on the rules of this game. I think so. Complicated -- It doesn't matter. No penalty. Sara may tase you if you mess up. Who has the messiest dressing room? Oh. No, your dressing room is positively Spartan. I think you don't bring anything in. I just don't have anything in there. That's clean. Then she definitely has the messier room. You're monk-like. I'm anasic. He's always right. Who is always right? Who is always right? That's another question. Cate. Easy. That's why it works. That's right. I was going to say this is how a marriage survives. Happy wife, happy life. We would say Dan is always right, correct? I would certainly say that. Who is the bigger prankster? Definitely. Really. You're a shocker. Yeah, probably. What's the worst thing you've done to her. To her? Oh, I haven't done anything bad to you, have I, over time. No, but I mean your character is pretty horrendous. The character is pretty bad. Let's not forget. Mikhail platonov sleeps with every woman that walks his way. Oh, wow. I prefer the ferrari. I know. If your husband buys a ferrari, your marriage is unlikely to last. The play is a birthday party. It is. But it sounds like a good time. But it's set on a 40th birthday in Russia with a lot of alcohol and it's like a terrible Thanksgiving lunch where you've got all these people that you sort of love but you sort of hate. You don't get on with and they're all going through mid-life crises and it's all -- So, yeah. Vodka fueled. Vodka fueled. Russian feeling with a sort of Australian undertone and, yeah, I mean it's a kind of recipe for a -- Sounds like a feel good play. Look, it's very funny, it's actually hilariously funny. Someone else's mid-life crisis is very amusable. That's quotable. Somebody else's mid-life crisis, great time. You'll be there one day. I have already passed it. He's north of that so -- This is still a big deal. I mean all you've done and we see you on the front row of the oscars it seems every single year and the history you've had in this business. How big of a deal is it still to make a Broadway debut, to be on Broadway, this is opening in a couple of weeks just around the corner. Thanks for reminding us. No pressure. Look, you know what's really exciting from the city theater company and an entire Australian cast so there is a great ownership of the material so feels special because not only Richard and I have worked together for a long time but all of us have worked together so it feels particularly special but, yeah, it's a very unique thing, Broadway. Fantastic. It is a unique thing, a fantastic remarkable feeling and, you know, when you're told about the history of the theater you're in and the people who have been in there from kind of Fred and ginger to, you know, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, it's special. No pressure. No pressure, yeah. If we can get to the theater because we're performing on new year's's eve and right near -- elbowing -- I've got to make my curtain. Living on 48th at the moment and saying I'm -- treat myself like a liked vehicle when I get to work. I just walk on the roads because the crowds are so thick, it's great. I just -- I hope you're all coming to see our show. They should be and this will be like a Russian 40th birthday party on new year's's eve. Thank you so much. Thank you. Thank you, guys. Thank you. Happy new year. Happy new year. Now, the moment that all of these guys back here have been waiting for, are you excited? Yes. Come on, guys. Okay, so first of all we've got Nyla and Elena. Did I get that right. Yes. You have your own. Which ones are these. Melody. This one is grace. I definitely knew that ahead of time you know I have a surprise over here. Are you guys ready to see this one? Yes. Okay. The moment we've all been waiting for. Here we go, let's see if I can do this. Drum roll? We'll need more drums. This is so exciting. It's American girl's 2017 girl of the year. Meet Gabriella, the collection will be available starting January 1st. Coming up the hottest Hollywood -- really. You guys -- okay, wait, we got to tell you about her first. American girl's 15th girl of the year doll loves the art, music and painting but struggles with stuttering so she's learned to express herself through dancing and poetry and her proudest moment performing one of her own poems in front of a big audience without making a single mistake. Her dream is to use her talents to make a difference and you girls can read all about her in her book series but first let me ask you guys, what do you think of her? I love this doll. Her clothes and the accessories that come with her are very cute. I would totally play with this. Yeah? Yeah. Well, it's funny you mention that because we may have a surprise for you guys. I'm guessing you'd all like Gabriela. Yeah. Okay, help yourself. Come on down. Okay. No pushing. Be gentle.

