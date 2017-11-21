Transcript for CBS suspends Charlie Rose amid sexual misconduct allegations

We begin with those explosive allegations against Charlie rose. The news anchor suspended by CBS and pbs after more than eight women accused him of making crude sexual advances. Rose has now responded. ABC's linsey Davis has the latest. Reporter: Unso list tedded shoulder rubbing, showering in front of college, some of the accusations named against him. Five of the women who came forward saying dating back to the '90s he grabbed their leg, an act they say they viewed as a test to gauge their reaction. As an actor you're constantly observing. Reporter: A slew of sexual harassment and assault allegations lodged against journalist and TV host Charlie rose. What you can do, what you can do. Reporter: Rose renowned for his probing questions on his iconic show. How important is it to have, you know, a full understanding of what it does for us. Reporter: Has sat down with guests ranging from presidents to pop stars. What is this talent? I don't know what it is. Reporter: But now eight women tell "The Washington post" the pbs staple, "CBS this morning" co-host and, "60 minutes" contributor made unwanted sexual advances toward them several saying he groped them and one tells the pain he was a sexual predator and I was his victim. One woman we spoke to who worked for him as an intern in the 1990s recalled him coming out of the shower naked. She confided in one person, you know, the next day a male producer came up to her laughing saying, oh, I heard you got the shower trick. Reporter: One of rose's Tippett in the mid-2000s tells the paper about at least a dozen instances where rose walked nude in front of her while she worked in one of his New York City homes and says he would@ repeatedly call her late at night to describe his fancies of her swimming naked and told Yvette Vega who said that's charily being Charlie. She says now I should have stood up for them. Most of the women we talked to were working with him at an early stage in their career. For them and trying to move forward and on from the show, I think that there would be a tremendous risk, you know, to speaking out against his behavior if you were possibly worried about getting a job in media. Reporter: In response to the allegations rose says it is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I have behaved insensitively at times and I accept responsibility for that. Though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken. Earlier this year rose was asked about former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly after he was fired from the network following allegations of sexual harassment. All of the cases that raise the issue of sexual harassment which is a terrible thing have probably been not exposed enough, not enough in the sense of attention in the past so people were afraid to forward. I think people are coming forward now. Reporter: Pbs and Bloomberg suspended distribution of "The Charlie rose show" and CBS announced he is suspended. Three additional women say they were harassed and "The Washington post" reporter said more women have reached out to them and they plan to do additional reporting so maybe more to come. Seems that way. All right. Thanks, linsey.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.