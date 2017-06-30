CDC advises you may need multiple Lyme disease tests after a tick bite

More
The CDC is telling ABC News that the public should be cautious with false-negative results from Lyme disease tests after getting a tick bite.
2:19 | 06/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CDC advises you may need multiple Lyme disease tests after a tick bite

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48364357,"title":"CDC advises you may need multiple Lyme disease tests after a tick bite ","duration":"2:19","description":"The CDC is telling ABC News that the public should be cautious with false-negative results from Lyme disease tests after getting a tick bite. ","url":"/GMA/video/cdc-advises-multiple-lyme-disease-tests-tick-bite-48364357","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.