Transcript for CDC warns flu outbreak could be deadliest ever for kids

Now to the new warning about the flu. The CDC said it could be the deadliest ever for kids at least 37 children have died the latest possible victim a seven year old boy in Virginia. Some dramatic new information this morning about the flu and Adrian for a banker does here to bring that to a good morning. Good morning to you Michael take a look at this behind me hell tech company Kim's. Uses real time data gathered from Smart thermometers the colors changing from yellow to red indicating a big rise of influenza like symptoms from October to January. The data suggests 5% of the country might be sick with the flu right now. One of the flu is latest apparent victims that seven year old boy in Virginia. These would be some of the last word Samantha Danes would hear from her son he says mommy mommy I don't they'll play. So I cuddled and seven year old Kevin Baines the latest child to die after flu like symptoms in a season expected to break records for pediatric deaths when Danes was admitted to a Virginia hospital ER Saturday morning he wouldn't walk. He could barely talk. He tested positive for the flew as strep throat then was sent home with medication. But just thirty hours later his sister went to his bed and noticed he wasn't breathing and number and imagine. And that could. Care harm cities over around the country are taking drastic measures to protect children among the most vulnerable. New York governor Andrew Cuomo with an emergency declaration authorized pharmacist to give flu shots to kids. Miami Dade schools sending thousands of robo calls to parents after a spike in absences. Health officials recommend getting the flu vaccine. It's not too late to. And Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta has seen a 25%. Jump in flu cases to help handle more patients they hired the nation's only mobile unit. With fourteen beds and an operating room. We've had at least two days this month over 500 visits in the same day and we've not had that in the fifteen years I've been here. Class that seven year old child who died the family is waiting for final results from the medical examiner. And we keep hearing about you take your kid to hospital their relief than they take a turn for the worse so. What are the symptoms to look out for if you do come home from the hospital if there's we should just go back yet you wanna watch for shortness of breath or lever to breathing that's a really big sign from the CDC also watch for dehydration in kids. If their skin looks blue. You need to get back to the doctor right away. I think you cementing.

