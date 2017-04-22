Transcript for Celebrating Earth Day

It is Earth day and with us is bill, the director in New York. Great day. It's Earth day. Big day. I try to think about it every day. What can I do? What can our viewers do every day that will lessen how we affect the environment. So many things we can do. The first is think about our energy consumption, little things like turning off the lights. Riding public transportation, ride a bike to work. Walk to work. Buy renewable energy instead of carbon based energy. Those are good steps. Another reduce waste, compost, recycle. Reusable bags instead of plastic bags and get outside. Plant a tree. I'm a forester, so that's always a good thing to do for the planet. Reduce that and carbon, as well. Great to be outside not just Earth day but the March for science day happening in new York and D.C. And around the world. What is the goal of this March. I think the goal of the March is really about raising the awareness of the power and hope of science. And I think -- I have a colleague at work, her name is rose and rose was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago and it was science that detected the cancer and it was science that found the cure. So it's actually a chemical property from coral reefs that they use to treat the cancer that rose had and she's now cancer-free, so science to me is all about hope and the possibility for a future and a bright planet for all of us. People and nature. I love it. It's saving lives and making our lives better on Earth. Bill, thanks so much. Thanks, rob. Thanks a lot. Enjoy today and reminder, as you parch for science today, it is nonpartisan. Not Republican or Democrat. It's not liberal. It's not conservative. It is the essence of objectivity. All right, guys, happy Earth

