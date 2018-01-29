Transcript for Celebrity kids, support for #MeToo on Grammy red carpet

Where music and politics took center stage last night with powerful performances. Chris Connelly is back. When you went one on one with some of music's biggest names. That's right. A lot of heart and soul. A lot of people with white roses on their clothes and a lot on their minds. Making sure tone joy their grammy moment alone or are loved ones. ??? last night's grammys featured u2 in the shadow of lady liberty. On social media, the guy with a bull horn made cardi B's day. I got a Note from Bono. From Bono. ??? Reporter: New York City's bodack sensation tore it up with Bruno Mars. ??? I don't want to cry I don't want to cry ??? Reporter: Living his best life, 19-year-old nominee and performer, Khalid, who tweeted four years ago, I want to go to the grammys one day. So many people told me this job was not for me. My voice was nothing. Reporter: Believe in me too and time's up. The power struggle within the workforce is not equal. I definitely have experienced sexism. And things that you shouldn't have to experience in a workplace. I was on the women's March last week. The best sign was the future is female. I simply wouldn't mind that. Reporter: And while Jay Z and Beyonce brought blue ivy Carter to the show, dj spst khaled had his son. I'm living my dream. Right little boy? ??? I know I just can't stay here in heaven ??? Reporter: Maren Morris joined brothers Osborne and others to the tribute to victims of las Vegas. I'm so glad I don't have to do this alone. I have those guys up there with me. It was a pretty emotional rehearsal. Think it will be powerful. ??? I feel like I'm out of my mind ??? Reporter: Moments away from best new artist, 'less Ya Kara vowed to have fun, win or lose. I think so. I'll try. Alessia CARA. Reporter: And that worked out pretty well. Hole hi cow. I'm shaking. Um -- She was one of the night's most popular winners. Best new artist was the kiss of commercial death. Her sense will continue to shine. A lot of great moments. We have great fashion coming up. With you and I are going to talk about. Chris, thank you so much. Thank you. Can't wait for the fashion

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.