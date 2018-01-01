Transcript for Celebrity stylist shares her tips for how to style a power suit

Right now we're going to break down some the hottest fashion trends for 2018. We're hearing it's all about suiting up for the new year. The power suit is back and better than ever. Celebrate stylist and fashion expert Melissa Garcia is back. You always bring great ideas and always value which we love and we appreciate that. Let's talk about the power suit. From the conference room to the red carpet. Really a comeback? S It is. For me, I automatically think of Melanie Griffith from "Working girl." All the celebrities are wearing them. We saw a couple shots there of celebrities wearing it. We're going to talk about the all white look. We've got some celebrities wearing it right there, fabulous all the way from Diane Keaton to Julia Roberts. How do you do it right? A lot of women freak out when they hear about an all white suit. They think that's not flattering, I can't pull it off. But you absolutely can. We have pictures of the celebrities wearing it. We have Gisele, Diane Keaton. Here's how to make it relevant for today. We have Claire and what's great about this is -- So elegant. I love it with the colored earrings. A little pop. I love a green earring. Suits can tend to be expensive. I broke it into separates which is something you can do. I bought the top from ZARA. The pants are from New York and company. When you blend it together it looks like a suit that was purchased together. It's only $134 for both pieces together which for a suit is definitely on the inexpensive side. I would like to share with everybody I actually bought that blazer before I knew you were coming. It's a cape. I feel like Olivia pope. Yes. It's very Olivia popeish. It's a good staple piece. I like it even with a white tank top to get a little sexier. That's business. Definitely business but sexy business. Let's get to our next look, the skirt suit, everybody. The skirt suit can to me look a little secretary. How do we do it right? Here we see Kate Middleton and Jackie Kennedy wearing it like you said a little secretary. Here's a great way to do it. Here we have Jennifer. Get over here. She's gorgeous. Yes. First of all, I love the idea of doing a blazer dress because it sort of blends masculine and feminine, the perfect blend, conservative on the top, sexy on the bottom. You still get that suiting feel because of the cut of the blazer. Here it's from H & M. It works well, pulls well together. If you want you can pair it with a pair of jeans and it's a little easier to wear. That's from H & M? Yes. $99. I'll be right back. It is sexy. I think you would want to put a little skirt on for the office. For the office, yes, maybe something. But very, very nice. We have another look. Th this is our bold patterns look. Let's look at some people wearing it right now. You can see in the monitor we've got celebrities rocking it. How can we rock it in the real world? We see twiggy. It's definitely a bolder statement. If you're going to start with the first one to try. If you do it, do it with a darker color. We have this on Lola. This is from ZARA. Again, under $150 for the whole suit together. You can totally mix and match. Exactly. What I love about a suit like this is you can make your pieces work overtime for you. Pair your blazer with a pair of jeans or the pants with a chunky knit sweater. Let your pieces work overtime. It makes a statement. It's so beautiful, something fun to try for the new year. I love all of these looks. Thank you so much. Thank you. I did not get the memo in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.