Transcript for Celine Dion lends voice to live-action 'Beauty and the Beast'

effects of everyday acids. Okay, guys, listen up. We're listening. Diane Macedo has "Pop news." I do. We're starting off with Celine Dion lending her legendary pipes to "Beauty and the beast." She teamed up with peabo Bryson in the 1991 title track that won an academy award. Now releasing how does a moment last forever for the live action remake. ??? But we try ??? The veteran composer Alan Menken asked her to sing the final ballad but fans can expect to hear Emma Watson sing a little bit of the song in the actual film itself. And "Beauty and the beast" hits theaters March 17th. I am both very excited and now I realize I have a new song to learn because I have to sing along in the movie theater. Are you that person that sings along? Of course not. Do I look like that person. Remind me not to sit next to you. I haven't heard the name peabo Bryson in quite a while. Julia louis-dreyfus has an important new role. Supportive mom to northwestern university basketball player Charlie hall. The actress and northwestern alum was spotted in the stands of her son's game against Rutgers cheering him on along with the fellow widecats. Whenall walked on to the court. You see the broadcasters put the game in split screen revealing a very captivated louis-dreyfus clutching her phone and seems more nervous than the players. Her son successfully grabbed a couple of rebounds and the team won 83-61 moving on to the next round of the big ten tournament. Is that your way of saying he didn't score. He did very well in the game. Grabbed a couple of rebounds. That's the way my mom described all of my games. Great rebounding, Dan. Team sports. I wonder if she did a patented "Seinfeld" move, get out. As long as she didn't do the dance. I think we'd be okay with it. Taking your spectacles off. Northwestern basketball, they've never made the NCAA tournament. We're pulling for them to make it. Now we have another reason to root for them. Next up love rocks ncy the sold out benefit raised $1.5 million for the charity god's love, we deliver. Bill Murray hosted the show and music legends like Sam Moore, Aaron Neville teamed up with artists like Gary Clark Jr. And Jackie green all to raise money for this organization that provides meals for people who are too sick to cook for themselves. The show's finale featured all of the stars coming together to sing "A little help from my friends." Finally a new foodstand at south by southwest is attracting quite a bit of attention. Take a look at this. It is a full scale replica of los pollos hermanos, the infamous chicken chain known for cooking a lot more than chicken on "Breaking bad." The real-lie version is serving food. Customers presumably will not be able to get anything like that there. Presumably. You can get curly fries and some lucky fans will be able to meet Bob Odenkirk and Giancarlo Esposito. I don't want to presume. The line was around the corner. Really. On day one already. Family entertainment tune into "Gma" for meth jokes. Thank you very much. We may not see you back here tomorrow morning but appreciate it. Great "Pop news." Great "Pop news." See you tomorrow morning. Curly fries.

