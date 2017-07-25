Transcript for Channing Tatum: 'Every scene is a talking point' in 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'

highly anticipated new spy sequel "Kingsman: The golden circle" and Jesse palmer has all the details. Unbelievable cast. What happens when you combine Channing Tatum, Halle berry, Jeff bridges and more, you got a movie that's giving James bond a run for his money. ??? Talking about my generation 12340e9. Reporter: Move over, bond, the British spy agency returning to the big screen for a highly anticipated sequel, "Kingsman: The golden circle." ??? Get around ??? Reporter: We caught up with the cast as they took over comic-con. And shared secrets of the new movie. The big question, how Colin firth could possibly be returning after spoiler alert, Harry hart's death in the first film. It might be a mirage or a dream sequence for an even twin. Taron Egerton back as eggsy. Kingsman is completely obliterated. We find that we have a sister organization called the statesman and we've managed to rope in some little known arcs to play those roles. Reporter: Those little-known actors, Channing Tatum, Jeff bridges, Halley Behr Renn and paid grow Pascal. We're like the American version of the Kingman and we have a lot of gadgets. We do. It's America. Everything is bigger. Everything is bigger and better. Reporter: These new American spies jumping at the chance to be a part of the film's sequel. When I got the call I was super excited. I was such a fan of the first movie. Weren't you? Wasn't that great. So fresh and like the best James bond type -- On steroids, though. Reporter: Tatum promising these die-hard fans won't be disappointed. Every scene is a talking point and beyond my expectation like 100%. Very American. Yeah, it is. An amazing cast and I cannot wait to see the movie but we'll have to wait because "Kingsman: The golden circle" hits theaters September 22nd. All right, thank you for the preview, Jess.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.