Transcript for 'Charles in Charge' star faces sexual misconduct allegations

We begin the half hour are actor Scott Baio firing back against the allegations from his former "Charms this charge" co-star Nicole Eggert, akugz him oz sexual misconduct when she was a teenager. Linsey Davis is here with here. Reporter: Good morning. Nicole Eggert has made the claims for years. She responded to another Twitter user Saturday about Baio's support for president trump. She tweeted, ask Scott Baio what happened in his kraurnlg. ??? Charles in charge zbl??? Reporter: Acued of mowlessing her when they work together on the hit '80s sit com. I'm here to address allegations made against me that are untrue. Reporter: The show saw Baio as a college student who works as a care take toe tleer children. Have a nice life. Reporter: Eggert made the allegation in a series of twits Saturday. Posting, ask Scott Baio what happened at his house when I was a minor. Creep. She says the must kikt was from when she was 14 to 17. Baio refuted all or hef claims. I'm going to knock down all these false claims against me. My reputation is being damaged. My family is being put through this. And I'm done. Reporter: Presenting past letters from his attorys denying similar claims an citing Eggert's past interviews saying there was proof there was no misconduct. Reading from a 2012 interview. Where she said -- There are a lot of weird, strange rumors about things that went on between us. But we became really good friends. Everything is way more innocent than it was made out to be. Reporter: He did admit to one consensual encounter when he says she had already turned 18. I remember her calling me and asking to come over. You're coming in my house. One time. And seducing me. Now, any Normal heterosexual red-blooded American guy -- the outcome would have been the same. The same thing would have happened. When? Tomorrow. 7:00? My place. Good. Tonight's theme is making America safe. Reporter: Now questioning why Eggert hasn't gone to law enforcement with her claims. He tweeted her goal appears to be publicity. The real problem with this is people are legitimate claims are not taken seriously. And that's too bad. Reporter: In a since deleted tweet she said the inappropriate behavior started when she was just 14 years old. He calls those claims 100% lies. Let's bring in sunny Hostin for more. Sunny, Eggert didn't go to police. She made these serious criminal karnlgs against Baio on social media. After saying positive things about him in recent years. What are the chances this becomes a krm case of a civil case? I don't think there's any chance it will be a criminal case. Because the law back then -- it's changed since 2017. You can bring these kinds of cases that are rather old. But that's not going to happen in this case. N't etch think a civil case is probably possible in in case. Though she has hired Lisa bloom to represent her. I think the bottom line is, because of the me too moment, women are coming forward with their truth. They're coming forward with what has happened to them. My question is, what is if it for her if this are not going to be criminal or civil charges? You look at the stats, less than 2 tkt po 8% of women that come forward are lying. And, so, I think this is really just part of women coming forward because of the me too movement. You hear Scott Baio taking to Facebook live. We heard it inhe piece. Saying that this takes away from what he calls legitimate cases because he said this is a he said/she said situation with lit toll no proof. And he said her motivation was publicity. What does this do when you see these things meted out in social media, on television, without any real proof of where the truth is? Look, I prosecuted child sex crimes. Crimes against women. Bottom line is a lot of these cases are her story versus his. It's up to a jury Troy decide credibility. Women, we're always very reluck kant to come forward because day didn't think they would be believed. They thought people would make fun of them and I think this is a real watershed moment for women. They are coming forward. And women are being believed as they should be. And so the suggestion that wow, somehow it's my version against hers. This is people won't belief her, sthat an anti-quated notion. Women are coming forward. I say bravo. And they are being believed. Thank you, sunny. George, over to you.

