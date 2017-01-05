Transcript for Charlie Hunnam gets surprised by 'King Arthur' director Guy Ritchie

days on ons of anarchy" now riding into theaters as king Arthur. Give it up for Charlie hunnam. Welcome. Thank you, thank you for having me. This movie, this movie goes way back for you. King Arthur was one of your favorites. It was. It was. It was a film as kids do, you know, you latch on to flips you like and watch them over and over and over again and when I was about 6 or 7, John's "Excaliber" was one of my favorites and a time when I already identified that I loved film but I started to dream as kids do that maybe that would be what I could do as a career and asked my mum, like, how do they go about hiring actors? You know, so these guys riding horses and sword fighting and I said do they hire an actor that knows how too those things and my mum said I'm not really sure but I would imagine they hire someone with the aesthetic and the heart and essence of the character that they're looking for and then teaches them those skills and I said, whoa, at 6 years old I thought learning to ride horses and sword fights sounds like pretty much the greatest job in the world and cut to 30 years later it's my least favorite part of the job. So, that's okay, though. On the film, of course, he's this character that you've always wanted to play. I read somewhere that you have a thing for props. So, the big question is did you get excaliber? Did you get the sword. You know, I didn't. I didn't. I tried to. You did? Were you literally like nothing to see here? Yeah, nothing to worry about here. You know, it's funny. On the film of this size, there's a lot of absurd jobs get created and one of the jobs was the sword wrangler. There was a man whose job it was to look after the sword. He's this lovely old English fella. Didn't have the heart? No, I did. I absolutely did have the heart. Or lack of heart and so one day I was just casually sort of walking out and he said, Charlie, he said, where are you taking the sword? I said, home. Naturally and he goes, you know what, I think you're so great. I would actually let you take this sword, but guy had wanted to do something really nice for you and so he's asked for a brand-new sword to be made for you and he's going to present it to you and I said, oh, that is aso nice and rap came and no sword arrived. I got bamboozled. Guy just got called out. Yeah, I know. I think guy is here somewhere. If you see him, ask him -- Where is your sword. Where my sword is. Is that the reveal today? Are you going to bring the sword out for me? If so we'll all be -- Yeah, really. Come on, right? I present you -- Wow. With a rubber sword. I mean, I got to say, this is nice. It's not quite what I was hoping for. I'm not sure if I needed to defend myself how well this would work. You know what -- I appreciate the effort. We'll take a look at a clip of "King Arthur" and Charlie hunnam. ??? And you may have noticed in that scene -- David Beckham. Pretty exciting. Since you stepped off the elevator I can't imagine anyone but you playing the role and guy Ritchie had to be talked into it. He did. It's funny, as I'm sure we've had this experience guy's films are so personal and get to feel so much of his personality in the flips and been an enormous fan of his and over the years of watching his flips I felt like I had gotten to know him and we have a lot of people in common and said you and guy would love each other if you met, two little peas in a pod so I sort of developed this illusion that we were friends and so -- oh, there's guy right there. You chicken monkey. [ Cheers and applause don't worry, guy. I got my own sword now. Don't need -- Nothing to see here, Charlie, nothing to see here. Well now it's going to be awkward telling this story in front of you so I said, I said, you know, I think, you know, I heard guy was doing "King Arthur" and I promptly threw my name in the hat and guy threw it back out. You're a nice chap. I'm not really interested. I said, sorry, mate. That's unacceptable and jumped on a plane and showed up at his doorten and said let's have a cup of tea and at the end of that tea he liked me and I auditioned and got the job in the end. So it was a happy tale in the end. So what was about him in the end about Charlie can. You going to have to repeat? I'm a long way away. How did he convince you? It was enthusiasm. Charlie would not take no for an answer. He wouldn't take no for an answer and eventually turned up on my door and I had to let him in. It's funny. I think the moment I was very, very skinny at the time and obviously playing this role requires a bit of a robust physicality and guy had questioned me about my ability to do this because he hadn't really seen any of my work and seeing other movies had been quite formidable so many types the idea of physicality came up and halfway through the audition I said, you know what, guys, these things are sometimes quite awkward. 