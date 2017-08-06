Transcript for Chef Roy Yamaguchi prepares Hawaiian recipes

Test Text1 underline Back now and saying aloha to great hawaiian dishes. Lara has how to throw the perfect summer lieu wow, courtesy of king's hawaiian. I'm joined by chef Roy Yamaguchi all the way from Hawaii. Thank you for making the journey. What kind of foods can people taste? We have our Mahi Mahi, barbecues, pork, all the great stuff hawaiians offer. Let's start drinking first. We start with the mock tail. I love this idea. You've cut off the top of a pineapple and hollow it out and this becomes your actual glass. Yes. We have child -- Pineapple juice. Yes. Did you add anything in there? No. It's already mixed. We have sugar, surprises, chilies in there. You can add other things too. Pretty good? That is so fun. That is delicious. So -- This is Mahi Mahi. And we're celebrating the Macadamia. It's very big in Hawaii. You get some butter, bread crumbs and Macadamia nuts. Put it in the blender, mix it up. That alone looks so good. What you can do with the crust is put it on like this. Butter, bread crumbs and Macadamia nuts. Yes. Once that done -- you can do it with chicken too. You get a nonstick pan. What you want to do is kind of -- Brown it? Brown the crust itself and again, if you don't like Mahi, you can do it with halibut or chicken. I would go with the chicken. But I think what a fun rich topping. For the adults, this looks phenomenal. So again, you can either sear it all the way through like this or you can actually pop it in the oven and bake it in the oven. How long would you bake it in the oven? Maybe 350 for about ten minutes. That's it? Yes. Of course you can take the skin off or leave it on, it's up to you. If you have the skin on, it will hold it as you're cooking it. You can actually take it off after you're done cooking it. This looks fantastic. I'd love to try it. You've got a sauce that sounds absolutely decadent, lobster sauce? Lobster sauce. Again, lobster becomes very expensive so you can do it with shri shrimp, do a shrimp reduction. You want more? More, yes. We have a lot of great products. We like to celebrate our fishermen, farmers, ranchers. We have fish, crops, like Macadamia nuts. Chef, that is outrageous. We're also going to have a wonderful dessert. To finish it off you can have some mango bread putting. We use fresh mangos from Hawaii, chantilly cream on top and garnish it with fruit, raspberries, mangos, papayas, strawberries. We're going to have this recipe on our website. Yes. And of course you have to use king's hawaiian in the dessert recipe. All of these recipes so great. Thanks for coming all the way from Hawaii to celebrate Hawaii hawen week. I really do need to put on a Lai. Check out our website for that. We thank you.

