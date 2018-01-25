Transcript for How children and educators are spreading hope with The Great Kindness Challenge

As you have heard it is thankful Thursday and we are kicking off a great event, the kindness marys bus tour, part of a great kindness challenge that's been going on all week so more than 20 million -- sorry. People across America have been asked to do as many kind acts as possible and we have some of the inspiring kids with great signs we have been seeing and also joined by the kid for peace kindness ambassador, shivanii Parmar. Thanks for being with us. 1 billion acts of kindness. What kind? So we're launching the family edition of the great kindness challenge and have a list of 50 acts that we're doing anywhere from taking a treat to your local firefighters. Playing a board game with a senior citizen, delivering gifts to a hospital and one of my favorites which is smiling at 25 people because a simple smile can change the word. We can do it right now right into the camera, right? It is a bus tour that kicks off and it's going from New York to L.A. What are some of the things that will be happening on the tour. So we are going to start off here in New York and make our way to California with a big stop in the middle and in Texas where we'll build a playground and I just want to say thank you people that make this possible, hasbro and it's been amazing, the kids are spreading kindness around the world and it's incredible. It should be easy and it is. We're all getting warm and being Good morning, I'm

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.