We're going to be back with our big board and here at the table is our good friend Ryan Smith who is also working these days at ESPN. Love you on "Outside the lines." Your story in a moment. First new concerns about bounce houses. After an incident at a south Carolina carnival over the weekend five children injured after winds sent two inflatables high into the air crashing into a tree and a power line. Joining us now is Brian field a director of inflatables, that is a company that manufactures these types of products. Brian, thank you very much for this. As you know, this isn't an isolated incident. Just tell us about how these things happen. Well, it really is a huge problem. There isn't any regulation so to speak and we're waiting for that to come into effect this fall but right now, these things can be totally prevented by the use of a better staking. Some manufacturers use a camping stake. Something like this to tether the inflatables down because there's no regulation and they're trying to be kind to their customer by making it easy. We think we should err on making it kind to children becausing a large 30-inch or 40-inch stake on some of the larger inflatables. Another serious danger is deflation. These bouncy houses deflate and another danger when you have kids inside. There is a new warning feature you're trying to make happen that you're going to show us what you're pushing to see if we can have some -- what do you have. Let me show you. Well, these inflatables are all at least a couple hundred pounds so you can imagine when they deflate a lot of viable on our children and can cause suffocation. They can get entrapped in the vinyl. Here is a typical blower system that's always running. And so when the blower goes off, we can have a disaster. Here we have a watchdog device. This hooks up to the blower system so in the event a circuit breaker pops or the cords came unplugged or a common sent accident is children one might run around to the back thinking it's funny and turn the inflatable off. With this, we have a siren that will warn everyone it's time to exit the inflatable safely. So, parents are really concerned about how much cake and pizza. Not really paying attention to inflatables like they should. The watchdog gives us a little more peace of mind because it's a failsafe device? That's great. Any more suggestions for families, because, you know, the weather is getting nicer. People are going outside. These carnivals and parties what are your suggestions to families? Well, I think the takeaway is really three things we can do as parents or those that host a party is, one, make sure the stakes are the longer stakes and that the kids are not going into the inflatable when the winds are above 15 miles per hour or the weather looks nasty. The second thing is to have somebody that's in charge of the inflatable. Many of these units are dropped off and we really need to have somebody like a lifeguard to the inflatable watching it making sure there's not too many children in it and the third thing would be the watchdog device even with an operator on board they can't always hear that the blower is running. If we use all three we'll have a real safe summer. Very good tips, thank you, Brian. Very good. I'll never go to another bouncy house party without that. Those stakes and alarm. Thank you, Brian. Next up, time for you, Ryan. Some of the NFL's biggest stars, could they be in water over an arm wrestling competition that took place at a Vegas casino over the weekend. 32 current and former players reportedly participated in the event and, Ryan, what's going on here? A lot of people saying why is the NFL investigating. Because the NFL has a rule that players can't do promotional activities in casinos. This was the pro football arm wrestling championships at the mgm grand. Why do these guys do this? Come on, guys. But here's the deal. They did this event, winner gets 100 grand. Half the upon goes to charity. The charity was related to the players association, so sounds all great, right but the NFL says you can't do these kinds of activities and found out just last week. One representative said had we known we might have told them it's possibly in direct violation of the NFL's gambling policy. Even though they weren't gambling per se and machines were shut off and takes cleared you can't do something on a casino grounds. Maybe the guys knew and that's why they didn't ask. You should see -- he was -- deaf night side eyes over here. NFL ever run up against anything like this. Back in 2015, Tony Romo had a fantasy football convention and had it at a convention center, not even at a casino that was owned by a casino and the NFL shut it down by basically sending out a letter saying you'll face fine, possible suspension, Romo had to cancel. It ended up being a lawsuit. The NFL -- it got dismissed but they take it seriously. I get that. A lot of guys love Vegas. No secret that players love to go to Vegas, especially during the off-season. Now you have a team moving to Vegas so how will they enforce this? Are they going to be able to enforce this. I think the NFL is at a crossroads. When they move the team to Vegas Roger Goodell said we didn't have Cho change our gambling policy to go to Vegas. Vegas is a gambling mechanic kachlt you do promotional activities. Michael don't know any of this. I'm just saying you do promotional -- you might do -- No. Look at him. I don't know -- ? I'm protecting him. He's staying out. They'll have to try to figure 0 this out. 