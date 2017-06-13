Chris Harrison apologizes for 'Bachelor in Paradise' delay

More
The show's host tells ABC News he is "sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment" caused by the suspension of the reality TV show amid allegations of misconduct and urges fans to "please be patient."
2:21 | 06/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chris Harrison apologizes for 'Bachelor in Paradise' delay

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47996801,"title":"Chris Harrison apologizes for 'Bachelor in Paradise' delay","duration":"2:21","description":"The show's host tells ABC News he is \"sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment\" caused by the suspension of the reality TV show amid allegations of misconduct and urges fans to \"please be patient.\"","url":"/GMA/video/chris-harrison-apologizes-bachelor-paradise-delay-47996801","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.