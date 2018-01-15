Transcript for Chris Hemsworth talks about brotherhood among soldiers depicted in '12 Strong'

Look who's here with us this morning, Chris Hemsworth. So, a powerful new movie, "12 strong." Based on a true story. Some of the fir special forces to go into Afghanistan after 9/11. The soldier you play right here with us this morning. Yes,e is. Mike. Right there. Where is mark? And John Mulholland as well. What did they tell you about the story that clicked? This was a story that anybody who read the book or heard whisperings, it became declassified, was fascinated by. What stood out to me was the brotherhood between these guys. This mission, the odds were absolutely against them. They all volunteered. This is the first boots on the ground after 9/11. They had very little Intel about what they walked into. They were to link up with the local Afghan people. Fight alongside them on the horse back. And the the brotherhood they held. To this day the friendships are held. The selflessness. The absolute commitment. The lack of ego and posturing when retelling these events. It's matter of fact. This is my job. There's such an authenticity and humility to that which all of us found incredibly inspiring and I'm thankful for. You want to see a little bit of it? Let's take a look. Coming home? I can't, baby, it's bad luck. I need to hear you say -- I'm coming home. That was your wife. Who plays your wife in the film. I know you have three kids under 6. What was it like working with your wife on this film? It was great. It was like a little holiday. We left the kids with their grandparents and went off for a few weeks and shot together. We said we have been rehearsing that relationship, that on-screen chemistry for seven years. So, if we didn't have chemistry, we would have been in trouble. So beautiful. And your family. You shared with us. Sounds like a handful. And, we have -- it says we have a video. Greg, I don't know if it's a picture. Put up what we have of horse back riding. One of Chris' family. Who is that? That's my wife. She's an equestrian? Yes. That's my daughter GE hind her. ? It's a family affair. Is there she bought a horse for me. She's on my horse. She bought it fis Christmas. Oh, I bought you a present. Oh, you don't like it? No worries. I'll have it. The gift that keeps on giving. What is the family activity you love to do the most though? A lot of time at the beach. We live right on the beach. And, it's very tropical climate where we're from. And the kids are absolute water babies. Are they minisurf sners. They love it. Superenthusiastic. Yeah. It's a special thing to experience with them. I look forward to, as they get older and it's not just me saying, honey, can I go out for a surf. It's the kids. You know? And they're 5 -- And two boys, 3 1/2. You have a full house. A lot coming up. We're going to see you in "Thor" and "Avengers 4." Yeah. We're looking forward to that. Looking forward to talking to the rest of the cast in a little bit. "12 strong" hits theaters this Friday. We'll see more of Chris and the cast coming up. Along with Darren criss.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.