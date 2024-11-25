The Sea Story sank off the coast of Marsa Alam, Egypt, officials said.

Dozens of tourists missing after boat sinks off Egyptian coast, officials say

CAIRO -- Dozens of tourists are feared missing after a diving boat sank off Egypt’s Red Sea coast, authorities said on Monday.

The Sea Story, as the boat is known, sank off the southeastern Egyptian town of Marsa Alam, near the Shaab Satayah area, which is popular for its coral reefs, the Red Sea Governorate said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.