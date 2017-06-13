Chris Ruddy defends claim that Trump is seeking to fire special counsel Mueller

The Newsmax CEO clarified to ABC News that Trump is "considering asking [Deputy Attorney General Rod] Rosenstein to terminate [Robert] Mueller."
0:38 | 06/13/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Chris Ruddy defends claim that Trump is seeking to fire special counsel Mueller
The president. He is tweeting this morning on his favorite topic take a look saying the fake news media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and Sony sources to meet there agenda of hate. Sad George no indication on exit exactly which stories he has. Fired up yet seemed like that was probably at the story about the special counsel energy Chris Ruddy. Is pushing back as well heated semi takes a few minutes ago where he says it's on specially didn't deny my claim that the presence considering firing mark Muller and and he goes on the same memo to Sean. Focus your efforts on exposing the slim slim Russian allegations against quotas and violating his remarkable achievements don't waste time trying to undermine one of your few pounds.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

