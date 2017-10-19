Transcript for Cities go all out in bid for new Amazon headquarters

High stakes contest for gambled on next headquarters cities across the country are competing in billions of dollars and 50000 jobs. Are on the line in the deadline to submit a bid. Its two day ABC's Linda Janice is here with more good morning Lindsey. Good morning Michael a win could transform a city boosting its economy. With tens of thousands of new jobs some of them. Paying more than a 100000 dollars a year competition is steep and some of these cities are laying on the charm pretty sick. It's shaping up to be Olympic sized competition between cities. All over North America. Amazon the company's synonymous with Seattle is seeking a second home. Where they plan to invest five billion dollars. And hire 50000 workers but this morning the lengths some cities will go to woo the retailer are raising some eyebrows. Don't crest Georgia offered to change its name to Amazon Georgia the mayor going so far as to say he'll seek legislation. To install Amazon CEO Jeff baze those as the unelected leader of Amazon Georgia Tucson Arizona attempted a more natural approach. Sending a 21 foot captives to the company which Amazon promptly donated to a desert museum. The mayor of Kansas City tried a different tax purchasing 1000 dollars worth of items on Amazon. Next to each products and purchase he left a helpful note extolling cities virtually. Lab's arrival announced the winner sometime next year it says it's looking for a metropolitan area with at least a million people access to mass transit an international airport. And a pool of highly skilled workers so just few requirements. But he's the only thing these these city they're doing to try to lure that there are there any front runners. Ambon is revealed nothing that's going to announce a winner sometime next year but it's. Some people are putting their money on Austin, Texas the Silicon Valley the south street is getting the names have not gotten so yeah. Spain Alstead did. I don't think do I love the name of my hometown Pasco sheriff's Pacific could have imagined enemy and as is it that net and. It's a company had no thank you Lindsey.

