Transcript for Classified GOP memo alleging FBI wrongdoing sent to Trump

including striking new developments in the Russia investigation. House Republicans voted to release a classified memo targeting the FBI for its handling of the Russia investigation. A move president trump's own justice department has called extremely reckless just hours after the FBI director moved up his retirement. Pierre Thomas is tracking all the latest from Washington. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: George, good morning. Republicans say they're just exposing what they believe is questionable conduct by justice department and FBI officials in launching the Russia probe. But Democrats are calling it a hatchet job aimed at protecting the president. The classified Republican memo alleging FBI and justice department wrongdoing in the Russia investigation is now at the white house where president trump has five days to decide whether to actually declassify it. It arrived at the white house after the house intelligence committee voted along party lines to publicly release the document. Republicans saying it's all about transparency. If there's wrongdoing in any federal agency, we have a responsibility to expose that and take the appropriate action. Reporter: But the justice department has called the potential release of the report without time to address security concerns reckless for the potential risk of harm to national security and ongoing investigations and Democrats are crying foul saying the release is designed to shift attention away from the special counsel's Russia probe. This committee voted to put the president's personal interests, perhaps their own political interests above the national interests. Reporter: Last night's vote came on the heels of deputy FBI director Andrew Mccabe stepping down five weeks before his anticipated retirement. Mccabe the subject of months of searing criticism from congressional Republicans and president trump. This after the president fired former FBI director James Comey. At issue, Mccabe's wife had been a Virginia political candidate as a Democrat. Receiving a campaign donation from a Hillary Clinton ally. Republicans criticizing Mccabe for not recusing himself from the Clinton e-mail probe when he became deputy director and president trump repeatedly bashing him in tweets. Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace acting FBI director Andrew Mccabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got big dollars, $700,000 for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton. But Monday president trump refused to comment about Mccabe. Thank you all. Thank you. Thank you. No comment yesterday but sources tell ABC news in private trump has been openly disdainful of Mccabe. No comment from the president but we have heard from the former FBI director James overnight. Reporter: George, Comey did tweet writing special agent Andrew Mccabe stood tall over the last eight months when small people WER trying to tear down an institution we all depend on. He served with distinction for two decades. I wish Andy well. I also wish continued strength for the rest of the FBI. America needs you.

