Transcript for 4 cleaning hacks with everyday items already in your home

Yep, the one and only "Good housekeeping's" Lori bergamotto is here to help. Some really creative solutions with things you definitely have in your home starting with ketchup. Exactly. Who knew? It's not just for burgers and hot dogs, right? So if you have any sort of tarnished copper, we'll show you how to Polish it with ketchup and put a little bit on a rag. And then here we go. We'll take salt because you want to have abrasion. A little grit and then you just Polish away. Is it only copper works on. It could work on some silver but we like the way you can see the difference between the tarnishing. Unbelievable. And the not toarnished. That's cool. What about aluminum foil for scrubbing? So sometimes this happens to me all the time if you make ground meat, you're like, oh, gosh, I don't have that special scrubbing brush to get all of that fat and stuff out. You can take aluminum foil in place of a scrub brush and put in a little warm water and just start scrubbing away and you can see how it's clearing. No sos pad, no problem. Everybody has this in their house. Cost effective. It won't scratch. But thank you for bringing that up. You shouldn't use it on a nonstick pan because that has a special coating and also want to use dish soap to clean it once you're done. This doesn't clean the pan -- Just loosens it up. Do we need to finish it. No. This is if you have kids at home. Yes, or not. If you're just a klutz like me, so this hack is to use a lint roller or bagel or bread if you have broken glass or glitter so that's where the kids come in. I don't know. Do you like to do glitter projects. Yeah, I do them every weekend. You make giant sign, right? So what we're going to do, Lara, do you want to help. You'll wad up this bread like this and start what -- if you want to do the glitter and I can do the shards of glass with the lint roller. Look at that. You guys, what's cool about this hack in particular is that, of course, if you have big -- I know, it's very satisfying. If you have big pieces of glass you'll want to sweep or vacuum. This works because there's always those pieces that you can't see. So it's a nice and safe especially if you're doing it with the roller, safe way to get it. Here. The key is don't eat the bread. Definitely don't eat the bread. One of the big problems, my producer said she has this. Pet hair. She has that adorable dog. Yes. Love that Bruce the shep. Here's what we'll do with pet hair. You will take an anti-static have a with the "Good housekeeping" seal static guard. You'll spray it on the upholstery. Sorry, Lara. I could use it actually. Static guard. Safe for everything. Two for one. You'll take your glove and get it damp and then watch this. That's unbelievable. Tah-dah. Wow. So easy, right? So easy. And, again, this is really satisfying. If you have -- this is upholstered. If you have anything silk upholstered. Don't use a damp glove but use the glove as it. You don't want to stain with the water. I have many dogs.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.