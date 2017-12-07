Now Playing: Hero's Welcome for Alek Skarlatos

Now Playing: 'Real Live': 'Black Panther' trailer

Now Playing: Clint Eastwood casts real-life heroes in new film

Now Playing: Inside Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's wedding

Now Playing: Nathalie Emmanuel says fans can expect 'more blood' from final 'Game of Thrones' season

Now Playing: 'War of the Planet of the Apes' star Andy Serkis teaches Sara Haines a pretty slick dance move

Now Playing: Joanna Coles, Melora Hardin give some 'bold advice'

Now Playing: 'Lady Macbeth' actress talks breakout role

Now Playing: Country music legend Charley Pride looks back on his long career

Now Playing: 'Bachelorette' forecast: Getting serious in Switzerland

Now Playing: Joanna Coles calls being the real-life inspiration for TV show 'terrifying'

Now Playing: Steve Zahn: Filming 'War of the Planet of the Apes' was 'physically the hardest job I ever did'

Now Playing: Kaleo rocks out to 'No Good' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: 'Jersey Shore' stars spotted filming rumored reunion project

Now Playing: Chris Colfer talks 'The Land of Stories' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Rob Kardashian regrets his rant against Blac Chyna

Now Playing: Kermit the Frog voice actor has been replaced

Now Playing: Maysoon Zayid: I want to mainstream disability

Now Playing: Kitten's 1st steps are beyond cute