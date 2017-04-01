Transcript for Clintons, Bushes to Attend Donald Trump Inauguration

Fields tells me it was a positive conversation. Two instances with the congress on the ethics thing and the Ford announcement where you see big institutions unwilling to cross him. No doubt. The thing with congress is very interesting. Donald Trump is more popular in the districts of many of the Republican congressmen than the congressmen themselves. He has the ability to really put some pressure on them. In this case, he was backing up Republican leadership. Paul Ryan and Kevin Mccarthy, the Republican leaders, wanted this reversed. Donald Trump was on their side. What happens the next time when he's against leadership? He's got the power to move. The Ford thing, 700 jobs in an economy that has has to create 200,000 a month is not a big thing in a macro. But once again, symbolic. The taunting of the intelligence community, at odds with senate Republicans on whether Russia was behind this. That comes to a head this week. Absolutely. The intelligence community is irritated. They're irritated to see trump questioning them in public. He's used intelligence in quotes. The briefing was scheduled for Friday. What happens when trump is called into the situation room and has to make a decision on an act of war based on intelligence presented to him by the very people he's right now questioning? And he's certainly willing to fresh them. We see a big showdown coming. It will play out on capitol hill today. President Obama going to speak to Democrats about the Obamacare repealed. Vice president-elect pence going to speak. This is the first big battle. The Republican strategy is to say we're going to repeal Obamacare. Not all of it. Most of it. Then make it effective in about three years. So it will give them about three years' time to figure out how to replace it. The first step is not immediate. It will be an immediate battle, immediate vote. But Obamacare will not be repealed until toward the end of trump's term. The question is, what happens to the health insurance community in the intervening years? 16 days away from the inauguration. The acceptances are starting to come in. What a moment that will be to see trump there with the other former presidents. Bush, Clinton, of course Hillary up there. He's not only getting sworn in as president. He's getting welcomed into the most exclusive club of all. The club of presidents. That's a sign there to see the former presidents there with him. You're right. Let's talk about the weather

