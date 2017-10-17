Transcript for Clive Owen opens up about 'M. Butterfly'

I'm a little tongue tied. I'm with Clive Owen. You understand. I mean, the one and only. You've seen him in hits on both the big and small screens and now the golden globe winner is taking on Broadway in the revival of one of the greats, beautiful beautiful "M. Butterfly." We welcome you across the street. You're right over there on Broadway. This play won the Tony for best play in 1988. Had an astonishing run, 777 shows. What was it about "M. Butterfly" that you wanted to take it on. It's a special play. It's a really brilliant play. I didn't know the play at all. This is the first time it's been done since that original production but it's an incredible story. It's about a guy who falls in love with a very beautiful Chinese opera singer and then throughout the story he's heavily deceived. A big twist in the story and it's a pretty special story. The themes, love, espionage and betrayal. Those three words. Who doesn't want to see that. Based on a true story and the thing about this revival is David Henry Wang is sort of relooked at the play and brought lots of the true story into this production. I was reading that when he first -- it was based on a real story as you just said but back in the days when he wrote it there was no Google so he sort of knew the story and then he made up the rest. Now you guys are digging deeper into it so I think -- It's one of the wildest most sort of craziest stories about a relationship that I've ever read. And you're in the shoes of John lithgow who played your character in the original. Do you talk to him? Do you know him? No, no, I haven't -- no, no, approached it fresh. Getting a whole new both Wang and Julie taymor. Yeah. Fantastic. Did "Lion king" and "Spider-man." It's a hugely sort of theatrical visual show and she's the perfect person to bring this on. I know I can't wait and the specialty. I know you've been in the theater before and it's been good for you, especially your love life. It has, yeah, I met my wife. That's what I was hoping you were going to say that. Playing Romeo and Juliet, a lifetime ago. That's fantastic. How romantic is that. And now "M. Butterfly." A total left turn. Yep. But so good and you guys start very soon. I know "M. Butterfly" -- Previews now and open in a couple of weeks. Wishing you the best. As we say break a leg and come over and see us at the time.

