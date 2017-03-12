Transcript for College football playoff selection

??? can't stop me no ??? Buckeyes, congrats. After last night, the college football regular season is now over. It's time for the bowls and the playoffs. Today is selection day. We find out who is in and who is out. The selection committee to reveal its final rankings. Joining us with more is MARIA Taylor of ESPN in Athens, Georgia. Good morning. As you know, there are four spots for the national championship. Three of those four teams are an easy call now. The last spot is up for debate. What do you expect to see from the selection committee today? Well, you're so right, rob. Right now, what we know for sure is the second second champion, Georgia, probably in. The big 1 champion, Oklahoma, probably in. And the ACC champion, Clemson, probably in. The last spot is between Alabama who came into this week ranked fifth, but sitting out. Not playing in the championship game. And Ohio state, ranked eighth. They were playing in the big ten championship game and got a win over undefeated Wisconsin. The committee members have to decide. A two-loss oy oy state team or a one-loss Alabama team that did not win their division. Last year, Ohio state was in the same position. They did not win the big ten east. They were only one loss. All Alabama can do is sit back and watch. They were not playing in the championship game for the first time since 2013. If you ask me, rob, I would go with Alabama due to their body of work. Just the eye test, being a better team. I remember that from last year? Usc doesn't have an argument I'm guessing? No, I don't think they've proved enough in the pac-12 championship game to jump up high into the top four spot. Definitely between Alabama and Ohio state. Still a huge decision that the committee has to make. Well, look. I appreciate you getting up with us. You had a big day with us. I saw you on "Gameday." You pulled an all-nighter to get to Athens. Your ALMA mater. Congrats to the bulldog. You have the college football hall of fame show, the home Depot hall of fame show later on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.