A man in Tel Aviv has died after being injured in an explosion resulting from what authorities believe was an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

"During searches of the scene, an unconscious man was found in one of the buildings, with penetrating injuries," Zachi Heller, a spokesperson for Israel's emergency medical service Magen David Adom (MDA), confirmed to ABC News.

The man, who Heller said was 50, did not exhibit signs of life and it was determined he had died.

Information is still developing, but the Israel Defense Forces said early Friday morning that the person who died was hit by a fragment of the UAV.

Four people were treated for shrapnel injuries at the scene and four were treated by EMS for shock/anxiety. All eight were taken to the Wolfson and Ichilov hospitals, Heller said.

