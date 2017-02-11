Transcript for College student accused of bias crime against roommate

troubling story about a college student charged with harassing her roommate sparking the hashle #justiceforjazzy. It is stomach churning. It is in many ways the nightmare scenario when it comes to roommates and now criminal charges against a freshman who admits to contaminating her roommate's personal belongings. Much of it playing out on Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook. I felt like I was unwanted in my own room. Reporter: This morning disturbing allegations against 18-year-old college student Brianna Brochu reportedly bragging on social media that she secretly mistreated her African-American roommate chennel Rowe. Approached by my old neighbor telling me, oh, I sent you something on the phone. You need to look at it. Reporter: In an Instagram post she refers to spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions and other actions too disgusting to share on morning television and that she had driven away her roommate who she called a Jamaican Barbie. Rowe said when she learned of it she alerted the university and last week Brochu was arrested. She took to Facebook to tell her story getting over 4 million views alleging that the university should have done more. Writing as a young African-American woman I don't want to become another statistic. When it comes to college incident, crimes and racial cases justice needs to be served. Many responding to Rowe's traumatic account with the #justiceforjazzy calling for the university to address what some are claiming is a hate crime. According to the police report, Brochu admitted to licking her ro ro roommate's eating utensils because she felt Rowe had been rude to her posting Snapchat videos of her sleeping. She was in court Wednesday charged with second degree breach of peace and criminal mischief. I keep looking at that paragraph, right. Because the paragraph says so much stuff she's done and at the same time she said she's done so much more. I don't know the so much more. Reporter: The university of Hartford president saying the freshman is no longer a student and will not be returning calling it deeply upsetting adding the accused student's behavior was reprehensible and does not reflect the values of our institution. Jazzy said she's had a sore throat for weeks and had to see doctors now concerned about her ongoing health. We should note that west Hartford police are reportedly requesting that her roommate's charges be upgraded to hate came. We should say you rightfully sanitize some of the details. It's even more shocking than you could possibly imagine. It is absolutely jaw-dropping. We couldn't share some of that on morning television. Okay, thank you for what you did.

