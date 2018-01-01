Transcript for 5 Colorado sheriff's deputies were shot, 1 fatally, when responding to call of a disturbance

and their daughter were also on board as well as two Costa Rica pilots. A man with a grudge against police shot five police officers killing one of them. 29-year-old on the job just for seven months. ABC's Clayton Sandell has more. Reporter: Police say it was an ambush. Shots fired, shots fired! Reporter: Shortly of arriving at this apartment complex, police say 37-year-old Matthew Riehl suddenly opens fire. The suspect hitting five officers and two neighbors. The officer retreat outside but 29-year-old deputy Zachary parish does not make it out. We have one deputy down inside the apartment. I'm not getting anything from him. All of us have been hit at least once. Reporter: Over the next hour and a half, the suspect fires more than 100 times. Several rounds firing, firing inside again. Reporter: At 7:30 police go back in, Riehl is shot and killed. Deputy parish, a married father of two, does not survive. When I sat with his wife and held her hand, I could see in her eyes her life was over. Reporter: Riehl was known for previous calls and was often critical of police posted to YouTube. Libertarian candidate for sheriff of Douglas county. Reporter: The other wounded officers, now in stable condition. For "Good morning America," Clayton Sandell, ABC news, highlands ranch, Colorado.

