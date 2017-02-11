Transcript for Columbia University student speaks out about alleged sexual harassment

You know, the fallout is also spreading to colleges and universities, sexual misconduct rocking the ivy league. Dartmouth and Columbia have taken actions. We're talking about an esteemed professor teaching at the university for more than 50 year, I doctoral student says he sexually harassed other and others repeatedly while the school turned a blind eye. It's been extremely difficult but I think that it's a really important thing for me to have done for myself and also for others. Reporter: We will call her Jane doe. A 29-year-old Columbia university student who agreed to speak to us on the condition of anonymity who says she was sexually harassed by Columbia university professor William Harris. Seen here in an interview with the Cambridge university press about one of his books. First of all let's just think about path. Everybody is subject to past. Reporter: In a lawsuit filed, the doctoral student alleges over the course of 2014 and 2015, the now 79-year-old historian pressured her for inappropriate and unwanted sexual contact with him on a regular basis asking her for one-on-one readings with him telling her I want to help your career. On one occasion he pulled me toward him and started feeling up and down my back and I just froze. Reporter: She says he began to retaliate against her when she reported it to other faculty members. I was told to just stop working with him and to ignore him. Which didn't work and I think that they also felt hesitant to get involved because he's such a high-profile figure. Reporter: Columbia university is also under fire in the suit claiming Harris' behavior was long-standing and well known at the university and that Columbia never took any meaningful disciplinary action despite other women spanning three decades saying Harris sexually harassed them. Columbia recognizes the problem and took action. It took 30 years too long. Reporter: Harris himself declined to comment on the case. Just this week Columbia announced Harris was stepping down from his position. And in an e-mail to students Columbia said, Columbia must be a place where students and scholars are able to pursue their academic work free from worry about harassment of any sort. What made you decide to come forward with your story now? It became evident to me if I did not come forward no one else would. Reporter: The me too effect spreading to other campuses. Three dartmouth professors from the department of psychological and brain signs are under criminal investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. Toddette ton, William Kelley and Paul Whalen have all been placed on paid leave by the college and officials are now revealing specific details of the investigation. In a statement on dartmouth's website is says sexual misconduct and harassment are unacceptable and have no place at dartmouth. As for Columbia, they say professor Harris remains an employee of the university but has withdrawn from his teaching, advising and other student-related activities. Guys. All right, linsey, thank you. We'll bring in sunny Hostin with this. We know that tarana Burke was the woman who started the me too hashtag ten years ago and was quick to point out this goes far beyond Hollywood and this is a little bit of what she had to say. Okay. We have to keep having these conversations and they can't be just connected to celebrities. They are like a thousand other people in the community who are neighbors and fathers and coaches and friends who are committing these crimes and who are perpetrators. You spent years prosecuting cases. Let people know how pervasive it is. It is. In fact recent studies show 0% of women at work say they've been sexually harassed in the workplace. 71% of those women have never reported it. I remember when I was prosecuting crimes against women, sex crime, 63% of rape cases -- of rapes go unreported to -- 63%. 63% so they were very, very difficult to prosecute because we didn't have complaining witness. It sure seems like there will be a lot more reporting. The question is this a watershed moment. It is. I think it start started in 1991 with Anita hill, 25 years ago. Most don't come forward because they think they'll be retaliated against and think they're in it alone. Women are coming en masse saying this happened to me too. I think we're going to see more women come forward and accountability is the answer. Can I ask you another question about this. What do you do if you're in a workplace and someone comes and tells you this happened but I want to keep it confidential. See, I think bystander -- the bystander effect is extremely important. If someone says I want to keep it confidential, you need to speak to that person and say, why do you want to keep it confidential. I've seen it. I'll go with you. You're not alone and encourage the reporting, encourage the recording. Do you think this is going to change the way that companies and organizations deal with these type of issues? I think so. If you look at it, 98% of companies do have sexual harassment policies and 70% of employers do have training. It's not enough. Now we need accountability. People need to lose their jobs and need to be fined and go to jail. It needs to be accountability. And no shortage of hot poppics on "The view." Heading over there now. We'll watch you later, sunny. Coming up we have that

