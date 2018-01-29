Transcript for Company to use viewers' social media posts in Super Bowl ad

Back now with our big board. Super bowl excitement is fwroeg. The game less than a week away. Now you have a chance to star in a commercial more than 110 million people will watch. They'll be putting together the ad while the game is played. They'll use your social media post to do it. Diane Macedo with how this is going to work. Will it work? Here's the plan. Kraft is putting out a call for people to post videos and social media of how they family on super bowl. This is all part of the family greatly campaign. They're looking for submissions. They'll go through them on game day. Put the ad together in realtime during the game. For the ad to air in the sec half of the game. And the goal here is to show real families. They don't want celebrities. Anyone has a chance to be a part of this. You put your posts on social media with family greatly and craft family. Will it include bringing in Kraft products? The submissions don't have to. The goal is is to start conversation. And their previous family greatly ad did that a lot. They want people to remember the ad, talk about the ad, and in turn, talk about Kraft. Zplooim guessing it's bet per you put Kraft in the pictures. You have that, skittles. Might give you an advantage. Up next, a morning exclusive.

