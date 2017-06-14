Congressional Democrats announce lawsuit against Trump

More
ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams discusses the lawsuit that alleges Trump is in violation of the emoluments clause of the Constitution and weighs in on the impact of Jeff Sessions' Senate testimony.
2:00 | 06/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Congressional Democrats announce lawsuit against Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48026070,"title":"Congressional Democrats announce lawsuit against Trump","duration":"2:00","description":"ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams discusses the lawsuit that alleges Trump is in violation of the emoluments clause of the Constitution and weighs in on the impact of Jeff Sessions' Senate testimony.","url":"/GMA/video/congressional-democrats-announce-lawsuit-trump-48026070","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.