-
Now Playing: Convicted serial killer says he killed even more people
-
Now Playing: New clues in search for suspected serial killer
-
Now Playing: Inside the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' premiere
-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber, Chris Evans among stars stepping up to help bullied boy
-
Now Playing: Convicted serial killer taunts FBI with letter on more victims
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma QB becomes first non-recruit to win Heisman
-
Now Playing: Golden Globe nominations come on heels of #MeToo
-
Now Playing: GOP, White House prepare for Alabama election results
-
Now Playing: Gunman allegedly terrorizing drivers on Michigan highways
-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley says Trump's accusers should be heard
-
Now Playing: Trump records robocall for Moore in Senate race
-
Now Playing: Wildfire now the 5th largest in California history
-
Now Playing: Northeast braces for winter blast, snow
-
Now Playing: Luke Bryan rocks out to his hit 'Hooked on It' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Will US embassy move hinder Middle East peace process?
-
Now Playing: Firefighters struggle to tame Southern California wildfires
-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber takes to Instagram to help California wildfire victims
-
Now Playing: Middle East protests continue after Jerusalem announcement
-
Now Playing: How to avoid scams when adopting a puppy
-
Now Playing: On the red carpet for the premiere of the 'The Last Jedi'