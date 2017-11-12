Convicted serial killer taunts FBI with letter on more victims

Todd Kohlhepp, found guilty of killing seven people, told police in an eight-page letter that there are more victims but wrote he doesn't "see reason to give numbers or locations."
3:00 | 12/11/17

Transcript for Convicted serial killer taunts FBI with letter on more victims

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

