Transcript for Cop who fatally shot Texas teen fired, police say

Now to Texas where a police officer was fired and could face charges for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old. Who was in a car full of teenagers. ABC's kayna Whitworth is in Dallas with that story for us, good morning, kayna. Reporter: Robin, good morning. Both of Jordan Edwards' older brothers were in that car when he was shot and killed. The officer responsible has been fired and now this investigation lies in the hands of the people here, the Dallas county sheriff's office and the district attorney. Overnight officer Roy Oliver fired after police say he violated department policies when shooting and killing 15-year-old honor student Jordan Edwards. After reviewing the findings, I have made the decision to terminate Roy Oliver. Reporter: The police were called to this home around 11:00 P.M. Saturday night after receiving reports of a large house party with unsupervised intoxicated teenagers. Police initially saying that when they arrived they heard gunfire and encountered a car filled with tournamenters backing towards them in an aggressive manner. That's when officer Roy Oliver fired his rifle at the car killing Edwards. But on Monday a major reversal. The police chief saying after watching two separate body cam videos it was clear the teens were driving away from the officers. A rush to get the information out to be transparent. Reporter: Overnight outrage, the town demanding officer Roy be arrested and charged criminally. The teen's parents wiping away tears telling ABC news the magnitude of his horrible actions cannot be overstated. The family is digging in. They want to see this officer indicted. Reporter: Now a family grieving remembering the promising football player. How do you hope your short experience translates? How he is in the classroom. How he is out on the feel, you can't find a single person that has a bad thing to say about him. Reporter: The football team at the high school dedicated their upcoming season to Jordan. As for officer Oliver, he has ten days to appeal and his mother telling us overnight that they're awaiting direction from their attorney. Robin. Thinking of that family, kayna, thank you very much and the importance of having those body cams right there.

