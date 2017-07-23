Coroner's report puts twist on deadly Louisiana house fire

The autopsy of Nanette Krentel, the wife of a fire chief, revealed that she died from a gunshot wound, not as previously thought the fire that burned down her house.
2:12 | 07/23/17

