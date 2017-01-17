Transcript for Corporations and Heavy Hitters Open Wallets for Trump Inauguration

And we are back with new details on the trump inauguration. It's breaking records for money raised from rich donors. The big question, what are they getting in return? Our chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross is on the case at the trump hotel in Washington. Good morning, Brian. Reporter: Good morning, George. Donald Trump is certainly no stranger to producing and starring in his own TV reality shows. But what's going to happen here on Friday does not compare. It's meant to be his toric, grander, classier and without a doubt much more expensive. Close to some $200 million. Much as he did with his beauty pageants. ??? Money money money ??? Reporter: And his NBC program "The apprentice" the president-elect is reported to be personally involved in the tiniest of details for his inauguration. ??? American taxpayers as they have for years will pay for the official part of the program which stand-ins were practicing this week. Some $115 million for the platform in front of the capitol along with security and other trappings of power. But another $90 million to $100 million much more than ever before will come from private money, corporations and the wealthy who can choose from the trump menu of inauguration packages including tickets to an exclusive candlelight dinner, a concert and fireworks and an inaugural balance. They wanted a million dollars for these eight tickets. You could buy for half a million you can get four tickets but I needed eight so I had to send him a million dollars so of the 90 million, I'm a million dollars of that. Reporter: Casino owner Phil Ruffin was his business partner and vice chair of the inaugural committee. Staying at the new trump hotel. $18,000 a night, guaranteed five nights, so it's pricey. Reporter: Indeed the place for anyone courting the next president is trump's own hotel just down Pennsylvania avenue from the white house. Already the bar scene here jammed with Washington's new a-list. Not necessarily people who foe where the fork and knife go at the dinner table but know how to get things done. Reporter: All for a president who said he didn't need special interests and their money. He wanted to drain the swamp. I don't need anybody's money. I'm using my own money. I'm not using the lobbyists or donors, I don't care. I'm really rich. Reporter: But now trump's inaugural committee is taking huge contributions from some of the biggest corporations that will toad a good relationship with the next president. Big banks seeking to limit government regulations, corporations which want to approval for giant mergers and America's billionaire elite like Phil Ruffin. We will know a lot of people there, people we've done business with and people we know. I'm looking forward to it. Reporter: For now the names of those private doeng Fors are being kept secret. Under the law there's no limit to how much they can give and their names do not have to be divulged for at least three months. That $100 million in private money probably more than they need to cover the number of people coming to the inaugural so what happens with the excess? Reporter: Whatever is left over will be given to charity and Mr. Trump always likes to bring his projects in on time and under budget, George. Brian Ross, thanks very much. On "The view" Jennifer Holliday will discuss her decision not to perform at the inauguration and over to

