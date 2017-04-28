Couple welcomes puppy to family with paw-dorable sex reveal photo shoot

More
Kennedy Sartwell and Jake Terry of Warrensburg, Missouri, announced their new puppy with a paw-dorable sex reveal photo shoot.
0:44 | 04/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Couple welcomes puppy to family with paw-dorable sex reveal photo shoot
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47087805,"title":"Couple welcomes puppy to family with paw-dorable sex reveal photo shoot","duration":"0:44","description":"Kennedy Sartwell and Jake Terry of Warrensburg, Missouri, announced their new puppy with a paw-dorable sex reveal photo shoot.","url":"/GMA/video/couple-welcomes-puppy-family-paw-dorable-sex-reveal-47087805","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.