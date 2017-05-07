Transcript for Couples taking 'earlymoon' trips before the wedding

couples jet-setting just before they say I do called the early moon and it's on the rise. See what I did there. ABC's Diane Macedo is here with more. Amy, good morning. Weddings are awesome, right? We can all agree on that but seating charts and guest lists not so much so more and more couples say the key is the earlymoon. Get away before the wedding so you can detress from the planning and remember why you're getting married in the first place. It's the newest trend in the wedding world. Earlymoons. A prehoneymoon designed for couples to destress before their big day. In a survey of 500 engaged and newlywed couples, 71% said wedding planning was more stressful than buying a home or finding a job. Pippa Middleton and her husband reportedly jetted off to St. Bart's before their wedding but these trips aren't just for celebrities. That's a cool picture. Reporter: Christina and Nick took one before they walked down the aisle last year. We had a family trip planned to South Africa and we noticed that our layover on the return was in Paris and so we decided let's just make that our earlymoon so it was kind of just us being able to enjoy each other's company and kind of just relax with no burden. Reporter: Wedding planner Amy shay Jacobs says these trips don't to to break the bank. They can be as simple as a stay indication. Driving to the beach, renting out a cabin. The point is to reconnect. It does not need to be extravaga extravagant. Reporter: For the couple their earlymoon gave then the recharge the needed. Great time to get away and connect and just kind of think about the wedding that's ahead and what your lives will be like together and how great everything is going to be. I would recommend taking one after you've booked all of your important vendor like photographer, band, florist and venue, but before you send out your wedding invitations. Reporter: Once the excitement of the big day is behind you there's the honeymoon to look forward to. Seven months after saying I do the hymers went to Spain. We jokingly refer to that as our second honeymoon. Remember, you can tailor your earlymoon who works best, maybe date nights. Anything that helps you take a break and connect with your partner. You had an earlymoon. We didn't mean to do it. I always joke Andrew premoposed to me. He did officially propose when we got back and our own honeymoon could only be four days because of work so we think of that as our earlymoon. You can always prepose. Just make sure the girl says yes. Thank you very much, Diane. Coming up olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy on stripping down for his freezing photo shoot in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.