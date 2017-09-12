Transcript for Court upholds Brendan Dassey's conviction

We have new developments in the widely watched case featured in "Making a murderer." Brendan dassey who was serving a life sentence was hoping to be free but a federal appeals court dashing those hopes and Kenneth Moton joins us on what the next step could be. Reporter: Good morning. Brendan dassey won two court battles before this new ruling which could keep him in prison for the rest of his life. That federal appeals court finding he was not intimidated or coerced into confessing to rape and murder. This morning, the court ruling that could have led to freedom for Brendan dassey. What could you hear? Screaming. Reporter: One of the Wisconsin men at the center of the popular Netflix series "Making a murderer." I am innocent of the rape and murder of Teresa Halbach. Reporter: Instead a federal appeals court narrowly decided to uphold his conviction keeping him from prison. Dassey sentenced to life in 2007. Found guilty of helping his uncle Steven Avery rape and kill photographer these that Halbach. We know you were involved in this. Reporter: The 2015 docu-series raising questions about the case. Last year a federal judge overturned dassey's conviction ruling that detectives coerced the 16-yeaold with learning disabilities into confessing. Be honest. You went inside, didn't you? Yeah. You went in the trailer? Uh-huh. Reporter: Friday judges in the seventh circuit court of appeals sharply divided votes 4-3 the confession was not coerced. Judge Alana diamond-rober in disagreed saying it was a profound miscarriage of justice. We all watched his confession on "Making a murderer." He seemed to be completely out of it and unaware of what was happening. Reporter: Dassey's attorneys are planning to fight on to the supreme court saying in a statement we intend to continue pursuing relief for Brendan. The chances of this case being accepted by the supreme court are not that great. But that's his only option at this point. Reporter: The chief judge for the seventh circuit disagreed with the ruling calling the confession involuntary and highly unreliable and said the case against dassey wouldn't even exist without that confession. Tom and Paula. It was crucial to the case. Yeah, definitely. Thanks very much. Go to the supreme court possibly. Possibly. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.