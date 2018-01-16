-
Now Playing: Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan is dead at 46
-
Now Playing: Edgar Ramirez discusses how he transformed into Gianni Versace live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Rick Springfield opens up about his battle with depression
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish to debut in Super Bowl commercial
-
Now Playing: Cranberries singer dead at 46
-
Now Playing: Trump mocked for golfing in lieu of volunteering on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Chris Hemsworth opens up about the 'onscreen chemistry' with his wife in '12 Strong'
-
Now Playing: Aziz Ansari responds to claim of sexual misconduct
-
Now Playing: Chris Hemsworth talks about brotherhood among soldiers depicted in '12 Strong'
-
Now Playing: Hulu to stream two George Clooney series, 'Catch 22' and 'ER'
-
Now Playing: PrettyMuch performs 'No More' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5M after pay gap controversy
-
Now Playing: Real-life heroes tell cast of '12 Strong' they successfully captured 'the spirit of the Special Forces'
-
Now Playing: Darren Criss opens up about playing a serial killer in the 'Versace' series
-
Now Playing: Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. says 'there's some strong feelings going on already'
-
Now Playing: Companies keeping Super Bowl ads a secret this year
-
Now Playing: Vikings defeat Saints in last-second comeback
-
Now Playing: Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5 million reshoot fee to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears reportedly signs deal for another Las Vegas residency
-
Now Playing: Trump and lawmakers battle over Dreamer immigration deal