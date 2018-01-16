Transcript for Cranberries singer dead at 46

You guys, we go now to the mysterious death of the cranberries' lead singer Dolores o'riordan. She died in a London hotel Monday at just 46 years old. Tributes are pouring in from around the world. Olmes is here with more. Good morning, T.J. Reporter: You've got me wrapped around your finger, do you have to, do you have to let it linger. That lyric, that song and Dolores o'riordan's voice were a prominent part of an entire era of music, '90s alternative rock. She was still recording music to this day and was recording this week in London when she died in what police are calling an unexplained death. ??? Oh changing every day ??? ??? every possible way ??? Reporter: She was one of the preeminent voices of the '90s with hits like "Dreams" and "Linger." Dolores o'riordan, the lead singer of the cranberries was just 22 years old when that song gained international acclaim. ??? Do you have to do you have to do you have to let it linger ??? Reporter: This morning police are looking into the 46-year-old's sudden death, the mother of three was found dead in her hotel room in London. She was in town for a recording session. She was reigniting her music career after having to cancel tour dates with the cranberries last summer telling the bbc in April she was dealing with back problems. One of the worst things is I had a disc problem in my back and I stopped playing guitar and was so depressed about that. My guitar is really heavy and wearing them for so long jumping around so hi to stop. Reporter: O'riordan was heartsick reportedly bipolar and followed depression following the death of her father in 2013 and divorced a year later awe about recent weeks focused on music writing feeling good. I did my first bit of gigging in months and performed a few songs at the billboard annual staff party in New York. Really enjoyed it. ??? Reporter: That performance seen here on YouTube may have been her last. One of the most things that Dolores brought to music was just that mix of pain and power and showing that you could be vulnerable and powerful at the same time ??? ??? zombie zombie ??? ??? oh ??? Reporter: A lot of people even if they didn't know the name as soon as you play that song, everybody knows the song. She is a mother of three as well. But you look on iTunes four of the top ten albums all cranberries songs. Preponderance an Amazon up a million% on sales you but don't know exactly what happened to her but looked like she was about to go back on the road with the cranberries trying to. Right when she was coming back. That's too bad.

