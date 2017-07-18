How to create 4 unique outfits using 1 sarong

More
Learn how to save money by styling four different summer looks using just one beach sarong.
4:08 | 07/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How to create 4 unique outfits using 1 sarong

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48692257,"title":"How to create 4 unique outfits using 1 sarong","duration":"4:08","description":"Learn how to save money by styling four different summer looks using just one beach sarong. ","url":"/GMA/video/create-unique-outfits-sarong-48692257","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.