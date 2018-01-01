Transcript for How to curb your screen addiction in the new year

First we are going to show you how to go on a digital detox. So many people are vowing to do that and our tech expert Becky Worley is here to help. Becky, take it away. Becky! Becky, we just threw to you. I was distracted. I was distracted. We all need less of that, right? We're all distracted by our gadgets, aren't we? So wouldn't it be great if in 2018 we could get some help detoxing, getting some balance with our devices. Reporter: Modern life is dominated by the smartphone, often for good but the slow creep of technology into our lives has reached a breaking point for many. Aaah! A Aaron chiller is a digital life coach and says we have to get disciplined. You have to set a goal or have a mind-set that you're going to do something less or more. If you're not going to not eat sugar you have to wake up and say I'm going to eat less sugar. Same with technology. Rorter: First step, take back control. For example, taming notifications. You do not need to look at your phone every time a retail blasts a sale notification. Go to settings, click notifications and get serious about turning them off. Deny. Turn off sounds. Oh, delete that completely. Reporter: Let's talk about e-mail intrusions. The big one is from work. Do you really need to be on call all the time? There is no life/work balance anymore. Now it's about life/work integration. You tell your boss, co-workers, employee, from 6 to 9, I'm going to be with my family. Don't e-mail me, call me, text, and I'm not going to do the same. Reporter: Next, social media. Get ruthless. Toxic people or friends who post so many political rants, easy, unfriend or at least unfollow. Facebook gives you lots of options and the other person never knows they're out of your news feed. Also go through the pages you've liked and make sure you really want their stuff plastered in front of you. Next -- Selfie. Posting that on insta. Reporter: Comments on Instagram got you down? Go to settings and filter, block or turn off comments entirely. Finally, this one is hard, put your phone down. If you want to cut down on your text use, create a tech free zone. Create events and times where you don't check in. There are apps to help you with this task. One called onward and another called moment. They track your usage and let you know how many times you fire up Facebook and gently nudge you when you've spent the last hour on insta. An app called digital detach goes even further, creating timed blockouts, locking you out of all apps except for texting and calling. Another alternative is to go for a walk without your phone. It's a start to that healthy separation. One step at a time to finding a digital balance. Do you guys remember all the hype about this Japanese book "The life changing magic of tidying up". Still on my dresser table. I love it. The exercise in there is when you're thinking about getting rid of stuff, you hold up say a sweater and ask yourself, does this bring me joy. You've done this? Yes, I have. It's such a great way to get rid of a lot of things. Do you say it? I think it. It works. I say do the same with your apps. Spend a little bit of time on Facebook and then ask yourself does scrolling through Facebook in bed bring me joy? If it doesn't, stop. Playing candy crush gives me joy. That's the question. Ask yourself -- What I'm hearing from old friends -- it doesn't give me joy when I can't stop. That's the thing. Shopping brings me joy. That app is going to stay. When is it joy, when does it feel like you're compelled. Ask yourself those questions, be mindful and use some of those tips in the piece to just put the phone down. Namaste. We can do it, guys. Up next, when you put your phones away you can travel more. We'll show you the top places to

